David Jaffe was stuck in the San Francisco Airport yesterday so what did he do? Read Kotaku of course. And even better, he took a photo of Kotaku on his MacBook. (But one of my posts isn't featured in the photo....it's ok Jaffe, I get the hint). But he does say Kotaku "never lets [him]down with the goods." Well Jaffe you never let us down either. Yesterday he also posted an entry about the departure of Cory Barlog from the God of War team. His take? It's a good move for Cory and he thinks God of War 3 "promises to be the best game in the series." Read more over at Jaffe's blog.
David Jaffe: GOW3 Promises To Be Best In Series
