The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dean Takahashi's Take on Manhunt 2 & the ESRB

esrbratings.jpg Dean Takahashi of the San Jose Mercury News has his take on the comments of ESRB president Patricia Vance made yesterday in regards to the Manhunt 2 hacks and rating, which our fearless leader reported on yesterday. I'm in Takahashi's camp, in that I don't really get the technical differences between this and the Hot Coffee fiasco (beyond the fact that the content was disclosed in this case). Then again, it's the sort of thing that's never going to affect my game play, since Manhunt 2 will not be gracing any console of mine. But Takahashi raises some interesting questions on the sheer vagueness of the ESRB's press conference/release.

She noted that there are a lot of people reporting on the matter who are not technically up to speed on how this is different from the Hot Coffee situation. I guess that includes me. Rockstar is clearly getting a pass from the ESRB today. I don't really understand the technical difference that explains why they didn't get a pass last time and they are getting a pass this time. For instance, did Rockstar say to the ESRB: "Oh, yeah, we have the original execution scenes here and we blurred them. We don't think anyone can unblur them and we have done our best to make sure that doesn't happen." If it did something like that, I can see why they get a pass. But if they stopped short of that, then it's a little foggy to me.

I realise the difference between AO and M is a line that doesn't mean much in terms of who the game is geared towards, but a question of game sales. Still, a little more transparency to the whys and wherefores of these decisions wouldn't hurt.

Patricia Vance explains ESRB's latest decision to keep the M-rating on Manhunt 2 despite hacks [Mercury News A + E Interactive, thanks Eric!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles