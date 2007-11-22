The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Delayed Fatal Inertia Coming to PS3s Next Spring

1ps3fatalinertiadelay.jpg Fatal Inertia was at one time a PS3 exclusive. Not it's not! Heck, the Xbox 360 version of the Unreal Engine 3-fuelled racer has been out for over a month. So when's the PS3 version going to hit? Koei won't give a formal release date for it, but said it would be out sometime in Spring 2008. No word whether that version will have extra content. Previously, the game was delayed "indefinitely," but Koei has since decided to keep the dream alive. But, man, these companies and their floating release dates. Who can keep up?!

Fatal Inertia [1Up]

