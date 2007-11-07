The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Denis Dyack on PS3 vs. Xbox 360

too-human-20060809070708230.jpgI don't think that Dennis Dyack, fearless leader of Silicon Knights, is really a fan of any console platform that's different from another. But that's not going to stop him from weighing in on the epic, Xbox 360 Vs. PS3 processing power debates that we so enjoy.

The 360 and the PS3 are equal in power in my eyes. Maybe the PS has more processing power. The 360 has more available memory. It's pretty much a net, net.

Wait, the consoles are nets that are made to catch nets? But which net can catch nets better?? Developer Profile: Silicon Knights, And Where Is Too Human Anyway? [via n4g]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles