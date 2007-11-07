Denis Dyack on PS3 vs. Xbox 360

I don't think that Dennis Dyack, fearless leader of Silicon Knights, is really a fan of any console platform that's different from another. But that's not going to stop him from weighing in on the epic, Xbox 360 Vs. PS3 processing power debates that we so enjoy.

The 360 and the PS3 are equal in power in my eyes. Maybe the PS has more processing power. The 360 has more available memory. It's pretty much a net, net.

Wait, the consoles are nets that are made to catch nets? But which net can catch nets better??