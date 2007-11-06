Designing A Guncon

What do you know. One day we wonder why we haven't heard much about Time Crisis 4, the very next day we get a nice post on the PlayStation blog about how the Guncon 3 was designed. If the team behind it are to be believed (and really, we don't know enough about console gun peripherals to argue otherwise), it's not as easy as it looks. Lots of things to take into account, like weight, and vertical aiming, and how bright you're going to make your bright orange prototype. This is only the first part of what must be a whole series looking at the Guncon 3's creation. Gun fans, you're on notice, stay tuned. Time Crisis 4: Creating the Guncon 3 [PlayStation.Blog]