Details On Two More Halo 3 Maps

purplerain.jpgBungie have got chatty about two more Halo 3 maps you can expect to buy/download/play in the near future. Vandelay is a "blank canvas" kinda deal, crafted specifically for Forge players in the hopes it "could become a test bed for new ideas from both Bungie and the playerbase". The other map discussed is Purple Reign, which is bowl-shaped and will also feature...ramps. When can we expect these maps? Who knows. That whole DLC-within-30-days thing went out the window a loooong time ago. Halo 3: new maps and modes revealed [CVG]

