The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Did Mass Effect Crash Land?

mass_effect_hard_landing.jpgBlog Magical Wasteland takes a look at the final version of Mass Effect and analyses what didn't make the final cut. Writing of a "hard landing" against its ship date, Bioware appears to have left quite a bit on the cutting room floor. Whether due to time constraints or artistic trimming, the game ultimately arrived with an item system thats simplicity belies the RPG's storytelling complexity. And speaking of storytelling, Magical Wasteland proposes that a major plot point, still somewhat evident in the Mass Effect's dialog tree, was tossed out the window. Gameplay features shown in the X06 preview trailer are nowhere to be seen in the retail copy. Plus, it's certainly not bug-free.

It wouldn't be the first game to ship sans features shown at trade events or in early screens, as the author points to numerous peer titles that are guilty of the same thing. These include big names like Halo 2, Xenogears and Half-Life 2, among others.

While this may read like a nitpicking analysis, it actually turns out to be a well-written insight in the realities of game development, written from a developer's perspective. For those wondering what an alternate reality version of Mass Effect might have been, given more time in the incubator, look here.

How to Tell a Hard Landing, with Mass Effect [Magical Wasteland]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles