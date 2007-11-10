Did The Mass Effect Sex Scene Get Censored?

After we posted a link to IGN's gameplay capture of the Mass Effect sex scene a lot of people started wondering: That's it? Did Bioware get cold feet and cut something out of the final version? A few weeks ago you may remember that there was talk about "partial nudity" in the game. Well, it's time to squash the rumour: My sources tell me that nothing has been removed from the final version and the "breast nudity" just refers to one side view of a blue alien breast, no nipple. Yes, that's all you'll get. For more on love (and many other things) in Mass Effect, forgive a shameless plug: tonight's Game Head on SpikeTV has me travelling to Edmonton to meet up with Bioware. We world premiere the launch trailer and I find out which EA franchise Bioware wants to reinvent for the next-generation. Any guesses?
