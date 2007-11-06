Diddy Kong Almost Dies

Another Smash Bros. short has shown up at the Dojo this week, possibly a continuation of the Donkey+Diddy video posted at the end of October. In this particular clip, Diddy Kong almost gets eaten by a Pokemon of a type I will not even attempt to identify (Okay fine, it's Rayquaza), only to have the sea creature's meal ruined by a fortuitously crashed Fox McCloud, ruining what could have been one of the most beautiful game character deaths ever depicted. For some reason Diddy has always felt like the Scrappy to Donkey Kong's Scooby to me, and so he must die a painful death. Slowly being chewed to death over the course of a few hours by a giant Pokemon seems fitting. Thanks a lot, Starfox.