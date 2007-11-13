The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Disney CEO Calls Games "Creative Engine"

bus033a.jpg Games are creative. Heck, just ask Disney CEO Bob Iger. He'll tell ya! He says games are "another promising creative engine for Disney." Continuing, Iger adds:

We intend to use [a multi-platform approach]to do exactly what we did in the music business to our video games business, but on a much larger scale...

Disney is increasing game spending, rarin' to shell out $US 350 million in the next five years. Hoping for those mad "creative" profits, it seems!

Video Games Serious Disney Business [NY Post via GamesIndustry]

Comments

  • henrypj Guest

    disney aint getting my money.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles