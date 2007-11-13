Disney CEO Calls Games "Creative Engine"

Games are creative. Heck, just ask Disney CEO Bob Iger. He'll tell ya! He says games are "another promising creative engine for Disney." Continuing, Iger adds:

We intend to use [a multi-platform approach]to do exactly what we did in the music business to our video games business, but on a much larger scale...

Disney is increasing game spending, rarin' to shell out $US 350 million in the next five years. Hoping for those mad "creative" profits, it seems!

