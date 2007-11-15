Dispensing Medicine Like Candy

To: Ian From: Bashcraft RE: Train Cramming

Had to spend part of the day at the doctor's with Mini Bash. Worse thing about pre-school is the festering of sickness that goes on there. As soon as the kids get over one cold, there's another one that goes around. The kid is fine, and the doctor gave him some medicine. The doctors always give medicine here. ALWAYS. Makes me kinda worried, 'cause I don't think it's all that good. I've heard that the doctors here have deals with pharmaceutical companies, but I'm not sure on the details.

Funny story: (Well, not *that* funny) When Mrs. Bashcraft was in the hospital pregnant, everyday the nurses served her a pot of green tea. Green tea is very high in caffeine, and that's no good for a foetus. When I pointed this out, everyone looked at me like I was from space!

Gonna crash. Long day. Tomorrow, off to Tokyo. Again. *sigh*

