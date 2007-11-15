The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dispensing Medicine Like Candy

To: Ian From: Bashcraft RE: Train Cramming

Had to spend part of the day at the doctor's with Mini Bash. Worse thing about pre-school is the festering of sickness that goes on there. As soon as the kids get over one cold, there's another one that goes around. The kid is fine, and the doctor gave him some medicine. The doctors always give medicine here. ALWAYS. Makes me kinda worried, 'cause I don't think it's all that good. I've heard that the doctors here have deals with pharmaceutical companies, but I'm not sure on the details.

Funny story: (Well, not *that* funny) When Mrs. Bashcraft was in the hospital pregnant, everyday the nurses served her a pot of green tea. Green tea is very high in caffeine, and that's no good for a foetus. When I pointed this out, everyone looked at me like I was from space!

Gonna crash. Long day. Tomorrow, off to Tokyo. Again. *sigh*

What you missed last nightEven if this sucks, it won't suck. Zombies never suck. Never.PS3 sales are a "breakthrough"DBZ movie infoNew Ghostbusters game, new Ghostbusters game, new Ghostbusters game

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles