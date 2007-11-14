DivX Confirms PS3 DivX Support

A million Sony fans voices cheer out to the heavens as DivX announces that DivX video technology is being integrated into the PlayStation 3. The PS3's 2.0 update teased us by actually recognising DivX files without actually playing them, and it turns out it was indeed an indicator of things to come. In fact, the 2.0 update added DivX functionality for developers to utilise, with users getting the feature with a future system update.
"We are excited to work with Sony Computer Entertainment to bring DivX to PS3," said Kevin Hell, CEO of DivX, Inc. "Our technology will expand the multimedia functionality of PS3 by enabling users to enjoy access to the broad library of content in the DivX digital media format."
Hell f***ing yes. That is all.
DivX Technology to be Added to PLAYSTATIONÂ®3
DivX Ecosystem to Expand Significantly with PS3
TOKYO & SAN DIEGO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—DivX, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIVX) today announced that DivXÂ® video technology will be integrated into PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) from Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCE). The popular computer entertainment system will be added to the ecosystem of devices that currently support DivX video playback. To date, over 100 million DivX CertifiedÂ® products have been shipped into the market, and it is anticipated PS3 will significantly expand that number.
Products that bear the DivX Certified logo have undergone a rigorous testing program to ensure a high-quality DivX media experience that includes reliable video playback and excellent visual quality. DivX is currently working to certify PS3 and deliver a superior digital media technology to consumers in the near future. Current PS3 end users will be able to add DivX functionality to their systems via a separate system software update at a forthcoming date. PS3 game title developers will be able to utilize DivX's decoder technology by updating the system software of PS3's Software Development Kit to version 2.00, which was released by SCE on November 2nd.
To learn about DivX technology, please visit www.divx.com.
