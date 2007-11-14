DivX Confirms PS3 DivX Support

A million Sony fans voices cheer out to the heavens as DivX announces that DivX video technology is being integrated into the PlayStation 3. The PS3's 2.0 update teased us by actually recognising DivX files without actually playing them, and it turns out it was indeed an indicator of things to come. In fact, the 2.0 update added DivX functionality for developers to utilise, with users getting the feature with a future system update.

"We are excited to work with Sony Computer Entertainment to bring DivX to PS3," said Kevin Hell, CEO of DivX, Inc. "Our technology will expand the multimedia functionality of PS3 by enabling users to enjoy access to the broad library of content in the DivX digital media format."

Hell f***ing yes. That is all.