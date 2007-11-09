DIY Beam Katanas For Everyone: Act I

No More Heroes fan Ed Palumbo created one of the best post-Halloween costumes we've seen with his homage to game star Travis Touchdown. He even went the extra mile, fashioning himself a fabulous real-life version of Touchdown's Blood Berry beam katana, possibly with the help of Aunty Gina. Star Wars fans ought to look away, for the project required the gutting of a light saber replica for maximum accuracy. Everyone else, enjoy the hard work Mr. Palumbo put not only into the beam katana, but that fabulous anime hair. Kudos!

My Blood Berry Beam Katana and Travis Touchdown Costume [Blogg.ed]