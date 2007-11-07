The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Do You Have A Gamedar?

921ndimm.jpg In case you missed the memo, we'll bring you up to speed: Just because women don't have penises, doesn't mean they aren't gamers. What's more, women in college play video games. USC student paper Daily Trojan profiles some female co-eds who are totally into games, blah, blah. Swell! That's ground we've covered before, so we'll skip that. Instead, we bring you this nugget:

Celeste McWhorter could probably identify [fellow female player]Soriano in the middle of Trousdale. She said she has gamedar, like gaydar for gamers, she informed me with authority.

"Hey, it takes one to know one," she said.

And so, just like that, "gamedar" enters the lexicon. (Note: Celeste McWhorter is a junior and not related to our own Michael McWhertor, who tipped us about this story.) Video Games Not Longer Old Boys Club [Daily Trojan]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles