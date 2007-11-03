The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dojo Dump: In Case You Didn't Feel Like Showing Up

dojo_dump_icydflsu.jpgIt was a practical week over at the Smash Bros. Dojo, revealing new game modes, one new stage, a Final Smash and more bottom of the barrel kind of stuff. Sure the new Stage Builder is totally nifty, but another week without Zero Suit Samus pics and the Ice Climber stage? Boring! We live and breathe for earth shattering announcements!

For those who missed out on what went down in the world of Super Smash Bros. Brawl this week, make the click in the direction of the Dojo Dump!Monday: The new Stage Builder lets you "build" your own "stages." Aren't you happy I do these round ups? Tuesday: The single player Classic mode is detailed, featuring a GIANT Meta Knight and vague clues about spending your winnings. Wednesday: The Summit is the frosty stage home to the Ice Climbers. Hey! It's the Balloon Fight fish! Isn't it? Thursday: Meta Knight's Final Smash goes public. Looks like he's one of those icky "skill" characters. Friday: A handful of fighters' on-screen appearances are shown, with Solid Snake's and Lucas' arrivals topping the cool charts.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles