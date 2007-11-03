Dojo Dump: In Case You Didn't Feel Like Showing Up

It was a practical week over at the Smash Bros. Dojo, revealing new game modes, one new stage, a Final Smash and more bottom of the barrel kind of stuff. Sure the new Stage Builder is totally nifty, but another week without Zero Suit Samus pics and the Ice Climber stage? Boring! We live and breathe for earth shattering announcements!

For those who missed out on what went down in the world of Super Smash Bros. Brawl this week, make the click in the direction of the Dojo Dump!Monday: The new Stage Builder lets you "build" your own "stages." Aren't you happy I do these round ups? Tuesday: The single player Classic mode is detailed, featuring a GIANT Meta Knight and vague clues about spending your winnings. Wednesday: The Summit is the frosty stage home to the Ice Climbers. Hey! It's the Balloon Fight fish! Isn't it? Thursday: Meta Knight's Final Smash goes public. Looks like he's one of those icky "skill" characters. Friday: A handful of fighters' on-screen appearances are shown, with Solid Snake's and Lucas' arrivals topping the cool charts.