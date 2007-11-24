The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dojo Dump: Sin, Punishment & Final Smashes

dojo_dump_colors.jpgThis week's additions to the Smash Bros. Dojo include more detail depth from some of the game's non-marquee characters. Lucas, Ice Climbers, Saki Amimiya, anyone? Not exactly household names for Nintendo. But who cares? This is Super Smash Bros. Brawl and it's for the hardcore fan. Of note is this week's detail on costume changes. Don't miss Solid Snake's stylish alternate colorways, including a sexy cheetah print! The Dojo Dump is right after this.

Monday: The Ice Climbers' Final Smash is just the tip of iceberg this week. :( Tuesday: Suck? Training mode is for you. It's option-tastic. The Smart Bomb item is also given its own update. Wednesday: For fashionable SSBB fans, you'll want to check out all your options in Color Changes. Snake in safari camo?! OK! Thursday: Saki Amamiya from Sin & Punishment joins the roster as an Assist Trophy. Friday: Charged Special Moves are detailed. This is pure house cleaning stuff. But Lucas' Final Smash is the PK Starstorm and it's nuts! I was hoping for something involving his cowlick, frankly.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles