The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Domino's Delivers 12 Days Of Xbox

goofydominos.jpgLike we needed another excuse to order pizza. Starting December 1st and running through the 12th, Domino's Pizza is giving away Xbox 360 prizes to every customer who orders online. Every online order placed during these "XII Days of Xbox" receives a free 48 hour Xbox Live Gold subscription, which is a pretty crappy prize, but there's more. Every day, 10 random orders will win an Xbox 360 and a copy of Project Gotham Racing 4.

Once your order is placed a window will pop up, telling you if you've won a console or a piece of crap subscription, with prizes shipping within two days of winning to arrive in time for Christmas. While I already have an Xbox 360, the prospect of a shiny new one along with pizza is compelling indeed. Check back with me on the 13th, when I am sure the mere mention of pizza will trigger violent projectile vomiting.

Domino's Pizza Delivers Twelve Days of Xbox Prizes

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 29 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Xbox(R) are teaming up this holiday season to deliver the "XII Days of Xbox." Every day, beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, customers who place their order online at www.dominos.com will instantly receive Xbox prizes, and some entrants will win Xbox 360(R) consoles.

Every order placed online during the "XII Days of Xbox" will receive a gift with purchase -a 48-hour trial of Xbox LIVE(R) Gold, Xbox's premier online multiplayer gaming and entertainment service that lets players connect their gaming consoles to the Internet and play games online. Best of all, every day during the "XII Days of Xbox," 10 lucky customers will win an Xbox 360 gaming console and a Project Gotham Racing(R) 4 video game.

"We're giving our customers some of the hottest gifts this season along with a hot, delicious meal when they place their order online," said Ken Calwell, Domino's Pizza chief marketing officer. "We're delivering the convenience of online ordering and pairing it with the excitement of instantly getting great prizes from Xbox."

Customers can order online Dec. 1 through Dec. 12 for more chances to play. Once an order is placed, a pop-up window will appear to confirm the order and announce instantly what prize will be received and if the customer has won the Xbox 360 console and Project Gotham Racing 4 video game. Prizes will be shipped within two days of winning to arrive in time for the holidays. Customers can visit www.dominos.com for automatic entry into the "XII Days of Xbox and for the official "XII Days of Xbox" contest rules. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Must be at least 13 years of age to enter. Contest ends Dec. 12, 2007.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles