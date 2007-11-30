Domino's Delivers 12 Days Of Xbox

Like we needed another excuse to order pizza. Starting December 1st and running through the 12th, Domino's Pizza is giving away Xbox 360 prizes to every customer who orders online. Every online order placed during these "XII Days of Xbox" receives a free 48 hour Xbox Live Gold subscription, which is a pretty crappy prize, but there's more. Every day, 10 random orders will win an Xbox 360 and a copy of Project Gotham Racing 4.
Once your order is placed a window will pop up, telling you if you've won a console or a piece of crap subscription, with prizes shipping within two days of winning to arrive in time for Christmas. While I already have an Xbox 360, the prospect of a shiny new one along with pizza is compelling indeed. Check back with me on the 13th, when I am sure the mere mention of pizza will trigger violent projectile vomiting.
Domino's Pizza Delivers Twelve Days of Xbox Prizes
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 29 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Xbox(R) are teaming up this holiday season to deliver the "XII Days of Xbox." Every day, beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, customers who place their order online at www.dominos.com will instantly receive Xbox prizes, and some entrants will win Xbox 360(R) consoles.
Every order placed online during the "XII Days of Xbox" will receive a gift with purchase -a 48-hour trial of Xbox LIVE(R) Gold, Xbox's premier online multiplayer gaming and entertainment service that lets players connect their gaming consoles to the Internet and play games online. Best of all, every day during the "XII Days of Xbox," 10 lucky customers will win an Xbox 360 gaming console and a Project Gotham Racing(R) 4 video game.
"We're giving our customers some of the hottest gifts this season along with a hot, delicious meal when they place their order online," said Ken Calwell, Domino's Pizza chief marketing officer. "We're delivering the convenience of online ordering and pairing it with the excitement of instantly getting great prizes from Xbox."
Customers can order online Dec. 1 through Dec. 12 for more chances to play. Once an order is placed, a pop-up window will appear to confirm the order and announce instantly what prize will be received and if the customer has won the Xbox 360 console and Project Gotham Racing 4 video game. Prizes will be shipped within two days of winning to arrive in time for the holidays. Customers can visit www.dominos.com for automatic entry into the "XII Days of Xbox and for the official "XII Days of Xbox" contest rules. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Must be at least 13 years of age to enter. Contest ends Dec. 12, 2007.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink