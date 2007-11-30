Domino's Delivers 12 Days Of Xbox

Like we needed another excuse to order pizza. Starting December 1st and running through the 12th, Domino's Pizza is giving away Xbox 360 prizes to every customer who orders online. Every online order placed during these "XII Days of Xbox" receives a free 48 hour Xbox Live Gold subscription, which is a pretty crappy prize, but there's more. Every day, 10 random orders will win an Xbox 360 and a copy of Project Gotham Racing 4.

Once your order is placed a window will pop up, telling you if you've won a console or a piece of crap subscription, with prizes shipping within two days of winning to arrive in time for Christmas. While I already have an Xbox 360, the prospect of a shiny new one along with pizza is compelling indeed. Check back with me on the 13th, when I am sure the mere mention of pizza will trigger violent projectile vomiting.