DOMO US Beta Starts Next Monday

Well colour me confused. I thought Dream Of Mirror Online, or DOMO, had already gone into English closed beta, but they meant European, and not North American. Aeria Games is handling DOMO in the North American territory, and their version is going into beta on next Monday the 12th. For a chance at being a beta tester for the rather cutesy anime MMO, simply create an account and sign-up for the beta at http://domo.aeriagames.com/signup. They will ask you a quick series of questions, including "Do you believe in destiny?" I am thinking they were looking for a yes there, though I suppose I will find out next week when my application is rejected. It does sound pretty nifty though. It's like an MMO with a bit of pet sim mixed in, along with nifty social features like being able to declare yourself someone's master and lover. Kind of like Second Life, really, only with a point to it.

Aeria Games Announces the Closed Beta for DOMO to Start on 11/12/2007

California, U.S.A. (November 5, 2007) - DOMO will be launched by Aeria Games for a Closed Beta test in North America starting on the week of November 12th.

DOMO is a social massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) themed around the ancient Oriental myth of the Kunlun Mirror. Players enter an anime-inspired world to socialize and form friendships, learn crafting skills and level up, all within the quest of trying to solve the riddle of the ancient myth.

"We are thrilled at the opportunities that DOMO offers," said JT Nguyen, Chief Marketing Officer, "In the realm of massive online games, DOMO stands out as unique. We're excited and can't wait to show our players the new experiences that await them."

DOMO offers players rich interactive features, a robust crafting system, extensive quests, and many fun skills. Other features include:

*Extensive Customization - Players can choose from a wide variety of hairstyles, costumes, and features for each character, allowing each player to show his or her uniqueness. *Robust Crafting System - Players can choose from 6 skills - meditation, mining, animal breeding, farming and forestry. *Rich Social Features - DOMO promotes interactions among players. Players have special bonds with others, such as master/disciple, lovers and friends. *Realistic Pet System - Players have the ability to nurture and earn the loyalty of various pets. Loyal pets can help their masters in battle and life; disgruntled ones can quickly desert their owners.

