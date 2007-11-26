The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Don's Basement Arcade: A Blast From the Past

donstarwars.jpg During my foray to my home town of Baltimore, MD for Thanksgiving, I was able to hang out with Nick Chester and Topher Cantler of Destructoid. They are a great couple of guys and we had an awesome day of playing Rock Band and Mass Effect which was a nice break from what can often be an uneventful holiday. One evening we headed out for a couple of drinks and I was fortunate enough to be introduced to their friend Don Koenig, a local radio DJ for 98Rocks, a gamer and all around nice guy. We got to talking about games and arcades and he invited all of us over to his place to check out his basement arcade where he had collected seven different old arcade machines. Of course we jumped at the opportunity and a few days later we showed up at his doorstep, eager to get a taste of that old arcade magic. As we headed downstairs you could immediately feel the heat of all the machines in the smallish room. And then there they were, six stand up machines including Dig-Dug, Lethal Enforcers II: Gun Fighters, RoadBlasters, Star Wars, G-Loc and a PlayChoice-10 which was something like an early MAME cabinet that Nintendo would use to promote their home console games in the arcades. Also along for the ride was a sweet cocktail table Mr. Do machine that Topher and Don played while I proceeded to use the Force on the Star Wars machine. I used to play that game over and over as a kid, reveling in the "advanced" vector graphics and my ability to blow up the Death Star over and over again on the short levels.

I also checked out Lethal Enforcers II with its light guns and Road Blasters, Don's personal favorite. It was a complete blast and really took me back to those heady days of standing around at the arcade in Towson, plugging my hard earned allowance into the likes of Q-bert, Crystal Castles and Dragon's Lair. But the best part of Don's arcade was that with a flip of a awitch, no quarters were required. There's nothing quite like a big shot of free nostalgia with friends. Thanks Don, your trip down memory lane was the highlight of my holiday.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles