Don't Drink Cake Soda. Really, Don't.

Had a bottle of "Cake Soda." The bottle says Taste of Wonder, Vanilla Flavor. Mrs. Bashcraft picked it up at the supermarket — not sure if it's a Japanese product or foreign. How did it taste? Like cake mix. Vanilla cake mix. I drank the entire bottle, which was given me heartburn. Bad, bad heartburn.

The verdict: Real cakes are great. Cake soda stinks.

