Don't Forget To Fall Back!

A friendly reminder from your Kotaku Weekend Team that in the U.S., Daylight Savings Time ends today and that you should be setting your clocks back an hour. So if you're sitting here trying to get the last bit of fun that you can out of the internets before you go to work/church or what have you, surprise, you have a whole extra hour! Now, sit down and play a game or something in all that additional time you have, it's good or you!