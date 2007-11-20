Doritos Dash of Destruction Is Your Next XBLA Advergame

For those who didn't get their fill of advergaming with Yaris, Xbox Live Arcade will bring the much nacho cheesier Doritos Dash Of Destruction to the service next summer. The game concept, created by Mike Borland for the Doritos-sponsored Unlock Xbox competition, walked away with the most votes and will become a full-fledged XBLA release.

Development will be handled by NinjaBee, who probably never imagined they'd have the good fortune to work on a corn chip branded racer when developing Cloning Clyde, Outpost Kaloki X and Band of Bugs. A cooler ranch press release is after the jump.

Pennsylvania Gamer Mike Borland Fulfills Dream of Making His Own Video Game as Doritos Unlock Xbox Contest Winner

Fan Selected Favorite to be Developed by NinjaBee Xbox LIVE Arcade in Summer 2008

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Doritos announced that "Doritos Dash of Destruction," the game concept created by Mike Borland of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, is the winner of the Doritos "Unlock Xbox" challenge. This first-of-its kind opportunity invited fans in the United States to think of an Xbox LIVE(R) Arcade game idea that brings to life the bold spirit of the Doritos brand. Between October 29, 2007 and November 18, 2007, Doritos lovers and gamers visited http://www.snackstrongproductions.com to play and vote on their favourite Xbox LIVE Arcade game demo conceptualized by each finalist, with Mike Borland resulting as the fan favorite.

Now, Mike Borland will collaborate with Xbox and renowned game development studio NinjaBee, a subdivision of Wahoo Studios, to bring the intended tone, appearance and experience of his creative vision to fruition from the ground up. NinjaBee has a track record of publishing hit games for the Xbox LIVE community, including such hits as Cloning Clyde, Outpost Kaloki X and Band of Bugs. A full scale game of "Doritos Dash of Destruction" will be available for free on Xbox LIVE Arcade in summer 2008. Until then, fans can continue to play all five beta games at http://www.snackstrongproductions.com.

"The overwhelming voting response from the gaming community just goes to show that every one of our five finalists' concepts embodied a truly bold and intense gaming experience," said Ann Mukherjee, group vice president, marketing, Frito-Lay. "Now, we look forward to watching the evolution of 'Doritos Dash of Destruction' as we celebrate Mike Borland's innovative idea."

Mike Borland's inspiration for "Doritos Dash of Destruction," was a fusion of his passion for racing games and his love of Doritos. With each round in the game, players choose to control one of two characters — a hungry T-Rex chasing a delivery truck loaded with crunchy Doritos tortilla chips or the delivery truck driver, racing to escape the clutches of the T-Rex. As the chase begins havoc ensues as the lumbering dino barrels through the completely destructible city resulting in an intense game of cat-and-mouse.

"To have the opportunity to create an Xbox LIVE Arcade game is a gamer's dream," said Mike Borland. "This entire experience has been wonderfully surreal, and I am so grateful to Doritos, Microsoft and everyone who voted for my idea. Now, I can't wait to starting working with the experts to fully-develop 'Doritos Dash of Destruction'!"

The "Unlock Xbox" campaign is the evolution of the Doritos brand allowing consumers to be in control. Earlier this year, the Doritos brand aired two consumer-created commercials during Super Bowl XL as part of the Doritos "Crash the Super Bowl" challenge. These two ads kicked-off the first-ever consumer-created Doritos brand television ad campaign, in which all five of the Doritos "Crash the Super Bowl" finalists' ads aired on national television. Following Doritos "Crash the Super Bowl," the brand launched the Doritos "Fight for the Flavor" campaign to let Doritos fans vote to determine which of two new flavors survives on store shelves and which one gets pulled. Just months later, the brand launched the Doritos "X-13D Flavor Experiment," where consumers have a chance to name the new mysterious flavor of Doritos tortilla chips by entering their ideas at http://www.snackstrongproductions.com.

Most recently, Doritos announced its search for an unsigned musical act to have its original song performance aired during Super Bowl XLII, in place of Doritos commercials. To compete, aspiring artists can submit audio and video files of their original song performance at http://www.snackstrongproductions.com now through November 25, 2007.

