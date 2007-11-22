Download Trigger Happy For Free

UK journalist and Edge columnist Steven Poole has released his book Trigger Happy as a free PDF download, under Creative Commons. I'm not 100% sure why Poole's done this, but I think it's to help promote Unspeak, his latest work.

So, what's Trigger Happy then? Steven Poole is glad you asked:

Trigger Happy is a book about the aesthetics of videogames - what they share with cinema, the history of painting, or literature; and what makes them different, in terms of form, psychology and semiotics. It was first published in 2000.

Poole mentions on his blog that the offer is for a limited time only, although he's unsure exactly how long "limited" is.

Trigger Happier [stevenpoole.net, thanks Bjorn]