Dragon Ball Z Movie Gets Director, Star, Release Date

More Dragon Ball Z details! Kung Fu Hustle star Stephen Chow will be producing the live action DBZ, and the 20th Century Fox flick will be helmed by former The X-Files writer and Final Destination director James Wong. Taking the role of Goku will be Justin Chatwin, who was Tom Cruise's son in War of the Worlds. Piccolo will be played by James Marsters. The budget hasn't been announced, but shooting will commence later this year. It's slated for an August 15, 2008 release. Hope it doesn't suck. DBZ Movie [Mainichi Daily]