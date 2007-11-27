DS Demo Channel Goes Live On Japanese Wiis

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dsdemo.jpgIt was promised at the Nintendo Fall Conference, and lo, it has come to pass: Japanese Wii owners can now download DS demos via their Wii. It's part of the just-launched Everyone's Nintendo Channel, which also sees things like Wii trailers and a buyer feedback form (with global stat-tracking, of course) made available directly over the console. It's Japan-only for now, but if you'd like to begin a blue-light vigil in your living room we're not going to stop you.

