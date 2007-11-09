DS Developing Better Than... Jaguar Developing

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

515031010_7ab58c4c4d.jpg With Orcs and Elves, Doom creator John Carmack has made a DS game. Good for him. How did he like working on the DS? He loved it so so much. In his own words:

It was probably the most fun platform that I have personally worked on. The early consoles that I worked on (SNES, Genesis-32X, and Jaguar) had fun hardware and full documentation, but a lousy development tool chain... While there are a few nooks on the DS that aren't documented, they weren't things I cared about, so to me it was almost perfect. It is a shame that homebrew development can't be officially sanctioned and supported, because it would be a wonderful platform for a modern generation of programmers to be able to get a real feel for low level design work...

Yup, the DS is more fun to make games for than the Jaguar. Nice to see Carmack supporting the homebrew developers. Now if only the platform holders would... Carmack Interview [IGN UK via GamesIndustry][Image]

