DS Game Teaches Spanish, Stereotypes, Sin

No, it's not Y tu mamÃ¡ tambiÃ©n: The Game. Or an exercise in stereotyping Hispanics. This is actually the intro to Activision's Spanish for Everyone, for the DS. Between "Aunty" Gina, his fugitive DS-stealing friend and the ominous FINAL TEST in Tijuana, something tells us Shawn's going to be learning a lot more than just Spanish.
