DS Sets New British Sales Record

The previous record for most consoles (of any kind) sold in a week in the UK was 185,000. That mark belonged to Sony, and was set during the PSP's launch in 2005. It's gone now. The new record stands at 191,000, and was set by the Nintendo DS last week. Can't think of any price-cuts, new colours or big new games on offer for the week, so we'll just chalk it up to another instance of pre-Christmas madness. DS sets new UK sales record [MCV]