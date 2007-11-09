Nintendo has tons of good ideas. This isn't one of them. With many Japanese cell phones already sporting crystal clear displays and digital 1seg TV tuners (and smaller) antennas, why would anyone want this? Can you imagine pulling this out on the train? You'd put someone's eye out!
DS TV Fails to Impress
