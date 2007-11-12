DualShock 3 Rumbles PS2 Games Just Fine, Thanks

Some of you may still be on the fence regarding the DualShock 3. You might be put off by the extortionate prices some importers are charging. You may find that, unlike the press shots which made it look lovely, in the flesh the white DS3 actually looks a bit...cheap. In other words, you need convincing! If this helps, know that the DualShock 3 has now been tested in the field of battle with PS2 games. How'd it do? Passed with flying colours. Dual Shock 3 — the pad we deserve — goes on sale in Japan [PSPSPS, thanks William!]