The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dumb Exec Quote Round-Up Rodeo

foot%20in%20mouth.gif Sometimes game execs say razor sharp things. Those moments we quickly forget. Sometimes they say jug-headed things. Those moments we remember. Forever. Over at Game|Life, they're voting on their favourite foot-in-mouth quotes from game execs. A quick round-up for you to laugh and point at:

• Former Microsoft exec Peter Moore on Red Rings of Death: "You know, things break."

• Nintendo president Satoru Iwata in May 2004: "Customers do not want online games."

• SCEA boss Jack Tretton on post-launch PS3 availability: "If you can find a PS3 anywhere in North America that's been on store shelves for more than five minutes, I'll give you 1,200 bucks for it."

• Nintendo's Perrin Kaplan on Wii owners running out of memory space: "But if your refrigerator's full, you've got to pull something out and put something else back in. I mean, really, are you using everything thing there?"

• PlayStation Father Ken Kutaragi on the PS3's intial price tag: "It's probably too cheap... We want consumers to think to themselves, 'I will work more hours to buy one.'"

Hey, at least most game execs are not boring! Crazy Executive Quote Award [Game|Life][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles