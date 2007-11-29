Dumb Exec Quote Round-Up Rodeo

Sometimes game execs say razor sharp things. Those moments we quickly forget. Sometimes they say jug-headed things. Those moments we remember. Forever. Over at Game|Life, they're voting on their favourite foot-in-mouth quotes from game execs. A quick round-up for you to laugh and point at:

• Former Microsoft exec Peter Moore on Red Rings of Death: "You know, things break."

• Nintendo president Satoru Iwata in May 2004: "Customers do not want online games."

• SCEA boss Jack Tretton on post-launch PS3 availability: "If you can find a PS3 anywhere in North America that's been on store shelves for more than five minutes, I'll give you 1,200 bucks for it."

• Nintendo's Perrin Kaplan on Wii owners running out of memory space: "But if your refrigerator's full, you've got to pull something out and put something else back in. I mean, really, are you using everything thing there?"

• PlayStation Father Ken Kutaragi on the PS3's intial price tag: "It's probably too cheap... We want consumers to think to themselves, 'I will work more hours to buy one.'"

Hey, at least most game execs are not boring! Crazy Executive Quote Award [Game|Life][Image]