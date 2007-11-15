The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dutch Teen Arrested For Virtual Furniture Thievery

habbo_furniture.jpgNormally, sentences that start with "Dutch teen" are cause for excitement—or at the very least, a Fleshbot post—but this one is nothing short of depressing. According the BBC, six teenagers are suspected of stealing some 4,000 euros (about $US 5800 US) worth of virtual furniture in a phishing scam directed at Habbo Hotel users. One has been arrested, a 17-year old, after police contacted the service's owners.

For those unaware of the Habbo Hotel phenomenon, the virtual online community features a strong "teen" contingent with some 80-million avatars created over the course of its seven year lifespan. Users can deck out rooms with "furni" bought with real-life money, chat with others and play simple games.

I may not take part in hanging out with teens online in Habbo Hotel, but I'll be damned if I you won't find me defending by virtual space in Home with a virtual shotgun. Anyone who even looks at my virtual Herman Miller Aeron knock-off is gonna get a belly full of shot.

'Virtual theft' leads to arrest [BBC]

Comments

  • Atomsk Guest

    A VIRTUAL belly full of VIRTUAL shot... that IS what you mean, right? RIGHT?

    0
  • Flop Guest

    As soon as I saw this story earlier, I had a mental image of a pools closed guy robbing the houses.

    0
  • Obscurus Guest

    He took them because the furniture had AIDS.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles