Dyack Worried About Quebec Brain Thieves

dyack_225.jpgAre Canada's video game development subsidy priorities out of whack? Outspoken Silicon Knights head Denis Dyack thinks so, calling Quebec's financial ability to attract developers "insane". When not knee deep in development of Too Human for the Xbox 360, Dyack worries that money going to powerhouse like Ubisoft, EA, and Eidos, all of whom have developers in the region, is creating a brain vacuum elsewhere. Those hoping for an end to the tense relations between programmers and Canadian provinces Ontario and Quebec won't find any relief, but an inside look at Silicon Knights is worth the peek at Gamasutra.

Silicon Knights' Dyack: Quebec Game Company Subsidies 'Insane' [Gamasutra]

