EA CEO: Current Pricing Model Will Soon Be Obsolete

EA's CEO John Riccitiello doesn't think that all of us suckers will pay $US 59 for video games forever. Just wait until someone does the math on all the money they've spent on Madden over the past 15 years. And his wife divorces him.

In the next five years, we're all going to have to deal with this. In China, they're giving games away for free...People who benefit from the current model will need to embrace a new revenue model, or wait for others to disrupt.

New model, you mean, free?? No. Nothing is free. We're guessing he means "ad subsidised." Because short of sticking actual commercials into games, it's tough to believe in-game ads could produce $59 per copy..actually, more than $US 59 since games are already getting ad cash.

Then again, Riccitiello should know of some master plans that we don't. Like, maybe communism is taking over America and EA will give every citizen a game pending proper numbers of "work units." What EA's CEO learned from playing Madden NFL for 11 straight years [fortune]