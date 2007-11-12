Lots of job-related shenanigans going down at EA right now. People moved, people sacked, it's all happening. And might not be stopping any time in the near future. According to Develop Magazine, loads of industry types are speculating that, in a continuation of recent cost-cutting measures (which have seen facilities in the UK closed down but staff retained and moved elsewhere), EA will realise that EA LA and Pandemic's offices are only a few blocks away and smoosh the two into the same building. Nothing official coming out of either EA or Pandemic on this matter, seeing as it's two parts rumour, one part speculation, but if there was, we'd imagine it'd just be Pandemic, calling top bunk. EA moves to quell job fears [Develop]
EA LA, Pandemic To Get All Cozy?
