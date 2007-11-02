EA Lose Money, Sack A Bunch Of People

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

eabase.jpgEA just handed in their financial results for the year's second quarter. Things don't look so hot! This time last year they made $US 22 million, but now? They just lost $US 195 million in three months. And that's in the quarter that saw both Madden and FIFA released! Making things a little bit worse (at least for certain EA employees) is the news that, despite originally calling upcoming job losses as "somewhat routine", EA CEO John Riccitiello has said 350 EA employees will now face the axe, a move he says was a "difficult decision". EA loses $195 million, closes Cherney facility [GI.biz] 350 Affected in EA Layoffs [Next-Gen]

