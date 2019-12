Directly downloading games can save a lot of time and hassle compared to going to the store, but at least one non-US Electronic Arts site wants to make sure that customers don't lose their large, multi-gigabyte downloads.

Save a copy of your downloaded files on a Zip-drive, floppy disk etc. in case you computer breaks down.

Hey EA, the 90s called, and they want their 486s back. EA never made it out of the 1990s [via maxconsole]