EA Sales Broken Down By Platform, Retailer

Some shockingly interesting tidbits (no, really! of information to be found in EA's latest financial reports. Aside from the fact they lost some money, they've gone ahead and listed how much each major retailer contributes to their overall sales, as well as how much money they made on each platform. There's even a breakdown on sales in the American and European markets. So if you've ever wanted to find out just how much Wal-Mart or GameStop contributes to EA's bottom line, read on.

Gamasutra's digging on the subject has shown that GameStop are EA's single biggest source of revenue, accounting for 13% of total company sales over the past six months. Wal-Mart were next, with 11% of EA sales coming from the monolithic retail chain over the same time period. Also revealed are the differences between US and European retail patterns: 72% of US game sales came from just seven retailers, while in Europe the top ten retailers accounted for only 33%.

As for platform sales (for the three months leading up to September 30), they go a little something like this:

Xbox 360 - $US 218 million PlayStation 2 - $US 73 million Nintendo Wii - $US 59 million Nintendo DS - $US 47 million PlayStation Portable - $US 21 million PlayStation 3 - $US 17 million

Remember, kids. Numbers. Are. Fun.

