Early SSFIITHDR Character Art Leaked

Those weary of the infrequent drip of artwork provided by the Capcom Digital blog might be interested in an early—and I do mean early—peek at a huge number of redrawn sprites from Capcom's upcoming Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix which have recently found their way onto the internet. In-progress drawings, complete with design notes and hitbox guides, were squeezed out, presumably unintentionally, in a zipped archive that contains artwork for Guile, Cammy, M. Bison, Zangief, Blank, Ken, Ryu, Akuma, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Fei Long, Sagat, Balrog and Vega.

As anyone can see from the above cropped picture and the dozens of unfinished drawings that these sketches are nowhere near final. That won't stop everyone from belching forth "Bad art!!", but it will hopefully give those with tendency for bunched underthings a brief moment of calm. For those rabidly anticipating its release on Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network, the leak is just an extra dose of delicious hype.

STHD Sprites [via Neo Empire Forums - thanks, James! ]