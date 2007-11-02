ECA Cuts Military Spending

You read that right, the Entertainment Consumers Association, an organisation dedicated to promoting consumer advocacy with concerns to political issues involving gaming, has cut military spending by 25%. Granted the discount only applies to military personnel who wish to join the ECA, and it only comes out to five bucks off the normal fee of $US 19.99 a month, but hey, it's something! It's all thanks to GamePolitics.com regular and ECA member Robert Kalal, stationed in Turkey with the Air Force, who wanted to promote the association to his fellow servicemen.

"We're excited to extend our 25 percent Student Discount for annual membership dues to all active service men and women with a valid dot mil domain extension," said Hal Halpin, president of the ECA.

There you go, proud men and women of the military. Getting shelled by enemy artillery doesn't sound so bad now that you've got 25% off ECA membership, now does it?