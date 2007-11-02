ECA Cuts Military Spending

You read that right, the Entertainment Consumers Association, an organisation dedicated to promoting consumer advocacy with concerns to political issues involving gaming, has cut military spending by 25%. Granted the discount only applies to military personnel who wish to join the ECA, and it only comes out to five bucks off the normal fee of $US 19.99 a month, but hey, it's something! It's all thanks to GamePolitics.com regular and ECA member Robert Kalal, stationed in Turkey with the Air Force, who wanted to promote the association to his fellow servicemen.
"We're excited to extend our 25 percent Student Discount for annual membership dues to all active service men and women with a valid dot mil domain extension," said Hal Halpin, president of the ECA.
There you go, proud men and women of the military. Getting shelled by enemy artillery doesn't sound so bad now that you've got 25% off ECA membership, now does it?
THE ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMERS ASSOCIATION (ECA) ANNOUNCES MILITARY DISCOUNT
The Entertainment Consumers Association (ECA) today announced a new membership program - and they want you! The ECA is now offering a 25 percent Military Discount, giving all members of the military a reduced rate of just $14.99 per year. Those qualifying for this discount will have access to a number of key gaming resources, programs and services geared toward connecting the gaming community together including exclusive subscription discounts, savings on game purchases and rentals, access to industry events, and more.
"We're excited to extend our 25 percent Student Discount for annual membership dues to all active service men and women with a valid dot mil domain extension," said Hal Halpin, president of the ECA. "It came as a result of conversations between GamePolitics.com regular and ECA member Robert "lexfor" Kalal, who was promoting the association to his fellow gamers in the Air Force while stationed in Turkey. While we're aligned with several charities that support the troops, it seemed apparent that extending this discount was yet another way of honoring their service and dedication."
For more on the Military Discount and for a complete list of ECA membership benefits, please visit www.theeca.com
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink