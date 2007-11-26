The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

eGames 2007: History of Gaming

history_consoles.jpgRetailer Gamerz Bunker put on a nice spread of old-school consoles during Melbourne's eGames.

It had been a while since I last saw a Sega Master System, and having my cockles warmed by the sight of my first games machine (ignoring my Amiga 500) was extremely pleasant. Technically, it wasn't the exact same one I'd owned, but it was close (and crusty) enough to trigger memories long bashed into oblivion by the likes of Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.

Actually, I had to pretend the Mega Drive was the Master System. It kind of worked.

Take a squiz at the photos after the jump, and you'll see everything from the Atari 2600 to the (ugh) N-Gage.atari.jpgThe Atari 2600, without its walking frame.

commodore.jpgThe Commodore 64, before its merging with the Amiga.

nes.jpgTransformer or console? Don't be silly, it's a Famicom.

megadrive.jpgThe Sega Mega Drive, which turned out to be less than mega.

saturn.jpgThe Sega Saturn. Another nail in Sega's console coffin.

allssorts1.jpgThe Game Boy, N-Gage, Game & Watch and more. It's like Pokemon or something.

Comments

  • Kev Munro Guest

    Oh the Mega Drive wasn't that bad was it? Now the SegaCD/MegaCD that it's sitting on top of was bad... Very bad.

    0
  • alibi Guest

    Too bad they didn't include the 32X! The Mega-CD 32X space-station earns some serious comedic points.

    0
  • Jackablade Guest

    I would have said the Megadrive/Genesis was one of the all time greatest consoles, but each to his own I guess.

    I'd forgotten how enormous the Lynx was. Ah memories.

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    Oh man. Whatever happened to faux wood panelling on consoles? That was deluxe.

    0

