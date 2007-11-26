eGames 2007: History of Gaming

Retailer Gamerz Bunker put on a nice spread of old-school consoles during Melbourne's eGames.

It had been a while since I last saw a Sega Master System, and having my cockles warmed by the sight of my first games machine (ignoring my Amiga 500) was extremely pleasant. Technically, it wasn't the exact same one I'd owned, but it was close (and crusty) enough to trigger memories long bashed into oblivion by the likes of Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.

Actually, I had to pretend the Mega Drive was the Master System. It kind of worked.

Take a squiz at the photos after the jump, and you'll see everything from the Atari 2600 to the (ugh) N-Gage. The Atari 2600, without its walking frame.

The Commodore 64, before its merging with the Amiga.

Transformer or console? Don't be silly, it's a Famicom.

The Sega Mega Drive, which turned out to be less than mega.

The Sega Saturn. Another nail in Sega's console coffin.

The Game Boy, N-Gage, Game & Watch and more. It's like Pokemon or something.