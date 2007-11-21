eGames 2007: Mario Loves To Ruffle Hair

Can't say I've played a Mario game where the famous Italian plumber had a hair fetish, so there's no explaining why the guy in this costume at eGames had to put his hands through my mane - and that of everyone else's - during his trips around the expo floor.

Didn't stop me from getting a snapshot with the big fella. So cuddly and all.

I tell you though, getting an arm around that massive head of his almost dislocated my shoulder. And I like my shoulder.

Anyone else get assaulted? I'm sorting out the details of the police report...