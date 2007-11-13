The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

eGames & Game Connect: Will You Be Going?

melb.jpgOver the weekend, I'm going to attempt to cover two gaming events down Melbourne way - at the same time. I'll be channelling Red Dwarf's Arnold Rimmer from that sexy episode where he gets jiggy with another hologram.

Ahem.

The events in question are the eGames and Entertainment Expo and Game Connect (the event formerly known as the Australian Game Developers Conference). Both are transpiring at roughly the same time, from the 15th to the 18th - give or take a day.

If you'd like to have a chat, feel free to flag me down, or throw random pieces of confectionary at my head. If you're not sure who to look for, I'll be the guy with a big camera round his neck, a notepad in his back pocket, and a look of pure terror plastered to his face.

Imagine you've just been ambushed by a H.R. Giger painting with teeth and a taste for scrawny 23-year olds, and you're halfway there.

Drop a comment and let me know if you'll be going to either event, so I don't feel so alone.

Comments

  • Patrick Guest

    I wish i could go, but I live in Perth!

    These types of events are usually very interesting.

    0
  • Jimmie Guest

    I'll be getting down there.

    I had fun at the armageddon expo so I will definitely be going to eGames...

    Hopefully there's some assassins creed because I neeedsss that game

    -syl1985

    0
  • Blackspirit Guest

    I'll be going, went to game1 last week. They had haze, cod4, mass effect and a couple of other games. Wasn't too many people, so I was able to hog the cod4 machines a bit :D

    0
  • Matthew Guest

    I'd go except for the fact I live in Brisbane :( I'm sure there'll be a few of us there with you in spirit.

    0
  • Jackablade Guest

    I'll be going to Game Connect. Perhaps if I have a spare moment I might have a poke about in eGames.

    I'll be one of the ones sporting a game developer T-Shirt and a hang-over. That probably narrows it down to 90% of the attendees.

    0
  • fairplay @Fairplay

    I'll be down at Egames this weekend, should be good fun. I'm just hoping it dosnt turn out like last years event, which was the suck

    By the way Logan, What day will you be going on? if its on saturday, i'll be looking forward to throw random bits of candy at you. So long as you don't hit me if i do. :p

    0
  • Izzy Guest

    I will most definately be there either the sat or sun. I'll have a look around to see if your around. Game1 last week was abit small and didn't fulfill my gaming hunger.

    0
  • puppylicks @J

    I shalls be there in mass numbers, and by mass I mean me.... But I shall be there nonetheless so all is well.

    0
  • spanx Guest

    Myself and a group of friends will be attending Egames on friday (heading up from geelong to make a day of it).

    0
  • supanerd01 @supanerd01

    I'll be at Egames on Saturday with a few mates. DS t-shirt, cargo pants. Aw yeah.

    0
  • Alioth Guest

    Will be at eGames on Fri and Sat. Looking forward to it. A friend won the speed building comp last year so i'm going to watch him defend his crown :D

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles