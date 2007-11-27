The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Eidos Montreal Confirms Deus Ex 3

duesexhead.jpgEidos has thrown wide the doors to its new Montreal, QuÃ©bec development studio, and despite their promise to deliver AAA titles, their first game has absolutely nothing to do with roadside service contracts. Instead they has announced that they are hard at work on Deus Ex 3, the next title in the critically acclaimed FPS / RPG hybrid, rumoured since May. Gamasutra spoke to Eidos Montreal GM StÃ©phane D'Astous, who once again lied about AAA titles.

"We're only working on AAA, major titles. We're going to be developing only major AAA games, using only next-gen technology."

Deus Ex 3 is excellent news and all, but until I get a game about sitting is a musty office fielding emergency road service calls, there is no AAA game.

Eidos Announces Deus Ex 3, Talks New Montreal Studio [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles