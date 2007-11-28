The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Elf Online Wants You, Possibly

elfonline.jpgHooray! Elf Online is recruiting players for its closed beta! Now what the hell is Elf Online? From Happymmo's web page:

Themed by the confrantation of the Imaginary force and the Evil Darkness force in the Dream Land world, the Elf Online provides a tricksy and relaxd game style with a creative and player-oriented gaming system. Jocose epic quest, risible pets, all kinds of strange shapes equipment, medal exchange system, prank system.

Sounds like... something is happening there. Yes! Even more quizzical is their method for recruiting beta testers, which involves the applicant first posting screenshots or information about the game to five forums, and then replying with links. I've heard of pyramid marketing, but this is pyramid public relations - a great and terrible new force on the internets. You know what? I'll just give you a link. You figure it out.

Close Beta Testers Recruit Rules [Elf Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles