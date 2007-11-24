Ellen Does Human Tetris. So Lame.

To review: It started with a Japanese TV program. They called it "human Tetris," and it was funny. Then came a Big Brother and a Nadie es Perfecto rip-off. So not funny. Another copycat surfaced, then time with butt cheeks. Likewise, not funny! And then, after all this, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres decided to rework "human Tetris" as "Thru The Wall" and include money, screaming and Mariah Carey. I haven't seen American TV in a while. Is it always this pedantic?
