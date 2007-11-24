Ellen Does Human Tetris. So Lame.

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To review: It started with a Japanese TV program. They called it "human Tetris," and it was funny. Then came a Big Brother and a Nadie es Perfecto rip-off. So not funny. Another copycat surfaced, then time with butt cheeks. Likewise, not funny! And then, after all this, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres decided to rework "human Tetris" as "Thru The Wall" and include money, screaming and Mariah Carey. I haven't seen American TV in a while. Is it always this pedantic?

Thanks, Chesu!

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

