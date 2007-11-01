Emotional Intimacy of the Lombax

Seth Schiesel of the New York Times has written a story that rightfully gushes over Insomniac's PlayStation 3 masterpiece, Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction. In it he discusses with creative director Brian Allgeier the importance of developing an emotional connection with the player.

"Ultimately we're trying to create more emotional intimacy," he said. "That's one of the things that movies do really well with the close-up, where you can really see the emotions on the character's face. But in games, so often you're just seeing the action from a wide shot behind the character you're controlling and you don't have that emotional connection. So that's what we're going for."

This is exactly what has always drawn me to the R&C universe. The rich characterization of the previous games have combined with the technology of the PS3 (Ratchet has over 90 joints in his face alone) and an excellent story about a lone Lombax exploring his roots to create a truly engrossing interactive experience. Hit up the link for the full article, which includes Ted Price discussing the joys of poking fun at pop culture in the series and the importance of the title to the PlayStation 3 lineup. A good read, even if they did get the release date wrong.

