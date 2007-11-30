The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

England's Reading Problems Tied To Gaming

readerabiit.jpgYou know you're in trouble when you're below the United States on the International Reading Literacy Study league table. England has plummeted from the number three spot in 2001 all the way down to nineteenth in 2006. Why the sudden drop? Ask England's Schools Minister Ed Balls, whose name must be a constant source of amusement for school children across the country.

'Most of them have their own TVS and mobiles and 37 per cent are playing computer games for three hours or more a day - more than in most countries in the study.'

Could Mr. Balls be correct? Could playing video games keep children from learning proper reading skills? I for one think we need to curtail this trend immediately, dropping crates full of wordy Japanese RPGs on the country as soon as we can get our forces mobilized. Parents are urged to turn the sound down and the "Subtitles" option to "On". Now would we actually call him Minister Balls, or what?

Video games blamed for reading problems [Metro.co.uk - Thanks Garwai]

Comments

  • David Fowles Guest

    Computer games adversely affect my own reading habits. I used to read in bed before sleep. Now I play Golden Sun for half an hour. I'm still reading I guess, but this stuff ain't Tolstoy you know.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles