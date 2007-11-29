ESRB Rates New Virtual Console Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dynastic_hero.jpgThe ESRB has issued a fresh plate full of new candidates for the Wii's Virtual Console. The main course? Heaping mounds of Neo Geo games. Golf, baseball, sidescrolling shooters and 2D fighting games were generally the staples of the SNK developed hardware, so those genres are well represented here. Also included? Compile's Puyo Puyo 2, a classic puzzle game for the Sega Genesis which I certainly don't recall having a North American release, and The Dynastic Hero. The latter is a TurboGrafx-16 adventure game that is, for all intents and purposes, Wonder Boy in Monster World with a boy in a Blue Beetle costume. The full list of unconfirmed additions is after this.

  • Top Hunter (Neo Geo)
  • Puyo Puyo 2 (Sega Genesis)
  • The King of Fighters '94 (Neo Geo)
  • Baseball Stars 2 (Neo Geo)
  • Bases Loaded (NES)
  • The Dynastic Hero (TurboGrafx-16)
  • Power Golf (Neo Geo)

Also worth noting is a rating for Advance Wars: Days of Ruin, which sports an E10+ rating. A bit surprising, considering the darker nature of the Nintendo DS sequel and Nintendo's own expectations of a T rating.

ESRB Game Ratings

