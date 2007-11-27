The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Eurogamer Has Molyneux Live This Friday

giantpeteface.jpgEurogamer has a real treat lined up for readers this Friday, as they have trapped industry icon and Fable creator Peter Molyneux in a tiny internet box, forcing him to answer questions live like some sort of mad answer-money. Questions will be posed via Eurogamer's new LiveText system, which allows users to pose questions and a moderator to filter out the hundreds of "What are you wearings?"

"To get tough and frank questions from gamers is what I am looking forward to this Friday. I don't mind whether they are about Fable 2, Lionhead's other games or the industry in general." said Lionhead boss Peter Molyneux.

But what is he wearing? We may never know. The session kicks off at 3PM GMT on Friday, which is 10AM Eastern and way too freaking early Pacific. Peter Molyneux LiveText interview this Friday! [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles